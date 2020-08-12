11 tips for wine tasting during COVID-19 

–By Jennifer Bravo, The Paso Robles Wine Alliance & Travel Paso

Welcome back to Paso Robles Wine Country, where the hills are rolling, the wine is pouring, and the good times are just beginning! When you are ready to return to your favorite wineries or explore some new finds, know that they are ready to safely invite you back. To help safeguard you, your friends, and our community, wineries are adhering to the latest health and safety protocols for an enjoyable reopening. Here are our 11 pro tips for making the most of your trip to wine country!

1. Make reservations in advance

Since all tastings have moved outdoors, there may be limited seating at your favorite Paso Robles wineries. Make your reservation in advance to ensure your wine tasting adventure is easy and effortless.

2. Bring your mask and hand sanitizer/wipes

It’s the new fashion statement after all. Tasting room staff will be required to wear masks, but it will also be mandatory for visitors to be masked. Don’t worry, you won’t need to wear a mask while sipping on delicious Paso Wine, but if you walk to the bathroom, your mask will need to be on.

3. Don’t forget a reusable water bottle

Hydration is always important, especially in the summer sun of Paso. It’s a lot easier to know you always have one handy.

4. Pack a picnic, pick-up takeout, or pre-order lunch from a winery

We all know after two glasses of wine how hungry we get. Be prepared with snacks, a picnic, or plan to dine at a winery that has a restaurant or food options.

5. Be on time

These days wineries are on a stricter timeline, so prepare to arrive a little before your reservation. Most tasting rooms set aside a 90-minute time block for you.

6. Plan to visit 3-4 tasting rooms

With the size of Paso Robles Wine Country, it is easier to plan for 3-4 wineries to ensure you will have plenty of travel time. You won’t want to rush when you’re head over heels for the wines you are tasting!

7. Taste with a small group

Invite your close besties for an intimate wine tasting experience! We ask you to comply with social distancing measures and stay in a small group.

8. Please be patient and stay flexible

If we have learned anything during COVID, it’s that we need to work together (but from 6-feet apart). Tasting rooms have new procedures in place to stay open and operate safely, all while making sure you have an awesome time in wine country!

9. Make it an adventure

Paso Robles wine country is full of unique, fun opportunities for everyone. Sip a glass of wine as you walk through the renowned art exhibit Field of Light at Sensorio, get your adrenaline pumping with Margarita Adventures as you zipline above vineyards and end with a wine tasting at Ancient Peaks Winery, or explore the rolling hills of wine country on a horseback tour with Central Coast Trailrides.

10. Book transportation

Eliminate the stress of having to drive and book a safe wine tour! Enjoy the company of a knowledgeable local guide at the wheel, sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.

11. Visit mid-week

When booking your lodging, try and plan your getaway during the middle of the week. Paso Robles is a little quieter plus it’ll help ensure you get those tasting reservations you’ve been craving!