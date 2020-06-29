Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Black Lives Matter rally hosted Saturday in Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Black Lives Matter rally hosted Saturday in Paso Robles 

Posted: 12:00 pm, June 29, 2020 by News Staff

BLM-protest-paso-robles

–A group of locals attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Paso Robles on Saturday afternoon. About 50 people gathered at 3 p.m in small groups, most wearing masks, sitting on the grass at the Downtown City Park. Some attendees held signs advocating racial equity.

Organizers hosted speakers, performers, and dancers, and called the event the “first of many weekly actions to make a change and make Paso Robles a fair community for all.”

–Photos and report by Laurie Bryant



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.