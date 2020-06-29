Black Lives Matter rally hosted Saturday in Paso Robles

–A group of locals attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Paso Robles on Saturday afternoon. About 50 people gathered at 3 p.m in small groups, most wearing masks, sitting on the grass at the Downtown City Park. Some attendees held signs advocating racial equity.

Organizers hosted speakers, performers, and dancers, and called the event the “first of many weekly actions to make a change and make Paso Robles a fair community for all.”

–Photos and report by Laurie Bryant

Share this post!

email

Related