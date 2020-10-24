Roadwork continues on Dry Creek Road

–Roadwork on Dry Creek Road continues on the east side of Paso Robles. A road resurfacing project is underway between Airport Road and the Estrella Warbirds Museum. Crews are working between 7:00 am and 4:00 pm Monday-Friday.

The pavement had deteriorated, so it has all been removed. The contractor is grading the roadbed. They will be putting in concrete curbs, drainage culverts, and cross gutters before they pave the roadway. They are also putting in conduit for future fiber.

Detours are set up during construction.

Share this post!

email

Related