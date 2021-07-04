Firefighters extinguish fire burning in Salinas Riverbed



Large pile of dead logs burns under Niblick Bridge

–On Saturday, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a vegetation fire near the Niblick Bridge within the Salinas River, reports Paso Robles Battalion Chief Jay Enns.

Fire engines arrived at the scene within approximately five minutes and found a fire burning in a large pile of dead logs, in the middle of the Salinas River, under the Niblick Bridge. Firefighters were able to safely access the fire using a recently maintained firebreak and quickly extinguish it to less than a 10th of an acre.

Seventy acres of firebreaks were grazed by goats and sheep this spring in Paso Robles within the Salinas River to prepare for fire season. The firebreaks reduce the risk to the community by lowering the rate spread, fire intensity and spotting potential; they also provide access routes for firefighters to safely engage fires within the river.

Three fire engines and one battalion chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic and mutual aid agreements, three fire engines and one battalion chief responded from CAL FIRE/SLO County responded.

