Police report 15-year-old girl overdoses, 16-year-old boy arrested

On May 5, at approximately 3:15 a.m., officers from the Paso Robles Police Department responded to a residence within the city for a report of a 15-year-old female unresponsive and not breathing. The juvenile appeared to be suffering from a possible drug overdose.

Paso Robles police officers, along with Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, arrived on the scene and treated the juvenile. The juvenile was in stable condition at the time she was transported to a local hospital.

Police officers learned the female was an unreported missing juvenile. A 16-year-old male juvenile who was with the female was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo Juvenile Detention Center.

As this investigation is ongoing, the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Paso Robles Police Department immediately at (805) 237-6464.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related