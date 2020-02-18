16 vehicles in San Luis Obispo have their tires punctured



–On Saturday at about 8:15 a.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a vandalism report in the area of the 900 Block of Johnson where multiple cars had their tires punctured with an unknown object and the top of a recently planted city tree was broken off.

Officers reported that a total of 16 vehicles had their tires punctured, one motorcycle was pushed over, and one tree was damaged.

Officers walked the area of the 900 Block of Johnson, 1300 Block of Palm, 800 Block of Pepper, and the 1400/1500 Blocks of Mill but said they did not locate any evidence or surveillance video which would aid in their investigation.

The investigation is on-going; anyone who may have witnessed this crime or has information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Officer Marissa Womack at (805) 594-8038 reference SLOPD case #200215015.

