160 cards sent to wish Pioneer Day Queen a happy 100th birthday 

December 1, 2021
queens 100th birthday paso robles

Irene Elizabeth Smith Marquart celebrated her 100th birthday in Paso Robles on Nov. 24. Courtesy photo.

Reigning Queen honored at special birthday luncheon

– 160 birthday cards flooded into the Oaks at Paso Robles to honor Pioneer Day Queen Irene Marquat’s 100th birthday last week.

Irene Elizabeth Smith Marquart, the reigning Queen of Paso Robles, celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 24 at a luncheon with special guest Mayor Steve Martin who presented Irene with a certificate of recognition. Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham’s office and the County Board of Supervisors also sent congratulatory certificates. But the most discussed topic of the day was the number of cards that were sent to Irene with good wishes.

The project started with the staff at the Oaks at Paso Robles who thought it would be a good idea to get the community involved by asking them to send greeting cards. The grand total was 160 cards with most hailing from Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo County but there were cards from as far away as Australia and Holland, and from other states such as Washington, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, and Oregon.

Born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 1921, Irene moved to the Creston area with her family from Arkansas in 1929.

