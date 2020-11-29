18-year-old arrested for murder in rural Arroyo Grande

On Friday at approximately 5:08 p.m., the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a possible trespass in the 2000 block of Chamisal Lane in rural Arroyo Grande.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded and conducted a check the welfare at the residence near the reported trespass. During their investigation, deputies discovered an adult female deceased inside the home from an apparent homicide. The woman was later identified as 77-year-old Jeanine Vore.

A “Be On the Lookout” bulletin was issued for the suspect, who witnesses had seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Shortly before 10 p.m., deputies working in the South County area observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling through Arroyo Grande, and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on northbound 101 near 4th Street in Pismo Beach.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles out of Fresno. Mendibles was arrested for murder and later booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail. There is not believed to be any outstanding threat to the public at this time.

The SLO County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who was in the area of Chamisal Lane on Friday evening who believes they saw Mendibles to contact them at (805)781-4550. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-STOP (7867) or through their website: www.slotips.org.

