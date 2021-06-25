19-year-old arrested after posting photos of drugs for sale on social media

Josue Lopez arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and being armed while committing a felony

–In February, members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit (SOU), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, and the San Luis Obispo Police Department began a joint investigation of Josue Lopez who was using the social media app Snapchat to advertise the sales of multiple types of narcotics and to facilitate narcotic transactions.

On June 15, a search warrant was served at Lopez’s residence in the 1500 block of Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of multiple narcotics, two non-serialized handguns, and approximately $14,000 in cash.

The narcotics confiscated include:

23 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy tablets

33 grams of counterfeit Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30mg tablets containing Fentanyl and Acetaminophen

1.95 grams of counterfeit Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills containing Fentanyl

2 grams of counterfeit Alprazolam (Xanax) pills containing Etizolam

The estimated value of the narcotics seized was approximately $5,000. Lopez was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and being armed while committing a felony.

Advertisement