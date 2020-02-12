2020 Paso Pops is canceled

To the editor,

Paso Pops Epilogue 2016-2019

It is with deep regret that we are forced to cancel the 2020 Paso Pops Independence Day celebration, concert and fireworks extravaganza, an event enjoyed by thousands in the community underwritten by the Paderewski Festival in Paso Robles. In short, the financial risk for such a large event turned out to be too great for our small non-profit.

We owe a debt of gratitude to past sponsors for their support of this event. Without them, we could not have had our four-year run. We also would like to thank the 100+ volunteers who worked on the day of the event and the 20 volunteers who worked to organize the event for six months each year. Finally, thanks to Paso Robles Event Center, local wineries, and the SLO Symphony. Without them, there would have been no event at all!

We are considering other options, and hope to come back with a sustainable music program and wine tasting event that is equally entertaining for the community.

Steve Cass

Paso Pops Chair

