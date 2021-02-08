24-year-old teacher arrested for sexual misconduct

–The Morro Bay Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of former Morro Bay High School Teacher, Tyler Andree, 24. The arrest was made after a three-week investigation was conducted into allegations of sexual misconduct by Andree with two Morro Bay High School students.

The investigation began on Jan. 11 after an anonymous tip was received by the school resource officer. The investigation led detectives to identify a possible victim and suspect. Detectives located and contacted the parties believed to be involved which generated a more in-depth investigation into the misconduct by Andree, according to police.

During the past three weeks, the investigation by Morro Bay Police included interviews and search warrants. Two juvenile victims were identified as a result of the investigation. Andree was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and solicitation of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact School Resource Officer Gene Stuart of the Morro Bay Police Department (805) 772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

According to the Morro Bay High School newspaper, The Spyglass, Andree was hired in 2019 to teach advanced placement chemistry classes.

