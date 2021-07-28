3.5-magnitude earthquake reported near Cholame

Quake struck 7 km (4.3-miles) North-Northwest of Cholame this morning

–A 3.5-magnitute earthquake struck 7 km (4.3-miles) North-Northwest of Cholame this morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was recorded at a depth of 8.5 km (5.2-miles) at 8:07 a.m.

Earthquake Warning California is the first in the nation early warning system for earthquakes and includes technology such as the free MyShake App that can give mobile users a few moments of notice before shaking so that they can take protective actions such as to drop, cover, and hold on. While the 3.5M earthquake is not a high enough magnitude to trigger the MyShake App (4.0M) or a Wireless Emergency Alert (5.0M), it’s an important reminder that California is earthquake country, and that earthquakes can strike at any time. Learn more at https://earthquake.ca.gov/get-prepared/.

