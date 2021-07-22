3 Doors Down coming to Vina Robles

3 doors down and special guest Theory of a Deadman coming to Paso Robles Aug. 29

-3 Doors Down is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their debut album “The Better Life” this summer by hitting major markets in amphitheaters across the US for The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour, including a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre Aug. 29. “Kryptonite,” which launched their career, has become a hit across the globe that generations now sing. 2020 marked the 20th anniversary of their debut, and for the first time ever, the band will play The Better Life in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits on The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour. Produced by Live Nation, tickets for the tour are available here.

Special guests Seether, who currently have the #1 Record at Rock Radio, will join the tour as direct support on select dates throughout the summer.

Earlier this year, 3 Doors Down released a re-mastered, 20th Anniversary Edition of The Better Life album along with the nine-song “Escatawpa Sessions” as a box set on high-quality 3LP vinyl. The “Escatawpa Sessions,” recorded in the band’s Mississippi hometown in 1996, features seven demo versions from The Better Life, as well as three previously unreleased tracks. The 3LP box set features a custom lithograph, a six-page booklet with never-before-seen photos and extensive liner notes, and interviews with the band and executives from their label and talent agency. A 2CD and an expanded digital album of The Better Life are also available now, and each feature four new bonus tracks including, “The Better Life (XX Mix),” a new mix by Grammy Award-winning Chris Lord-Alge, “Kryptonite (2000 Acoustic),” “Be Like That (2000 Acoustic),” and “Wasted Me (With Harp Version).”

