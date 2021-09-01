Paso Robles News|Wednesday, September 1, 2021
3 Doors Down performs at Vina Robles 

Posted: 5:00 pm, August 31, 2021 by Reporter Sadie Mae Mace

3 doors downOver 2000 fans were in attendance 

3 Doors Down performed at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sunday as part of their “The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour”. The band played their greatest hits and the entirety of The Better Life to over 2,000 fans. 

San Luis Obispo based band Moonshiner Collective opened up for an hour long set starting at 7:30 p.m., playing their popular songs and some new releases. 3 Doors Down started at 9 p.m. with their hit “Kryptonite”.

The next concert at Vina Robles Amphitheatre will be Chase Rice on Sept 3. More information and tickets are available here.

Comments

