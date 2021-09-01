3 Doors Down performs at Vina Robles

–3 Doors Down performed at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sunday as part of their “The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour”. The band played their greatest hits and the entirety of The Better Life to over 2,000 fans.

San Luis Obispo based band Moonshiner Collective opened up for an hour long set starting at 7:30 p.m., playing their popular songs and some new releases. 3 Doors Down started at 9 p.m. with their hit “Kryptonite”.

The next concert at Vina Robles Amphitheatre will be Chase Rice on Sept 3. More information and tickets are available here.

