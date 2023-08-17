30th annual ‘Cruisin’ Weekend’ returns to Atascadero

Multi-day event kicks off Friday night

– Atascadero’s Cruisin’ Weekend kicks off with the 30th annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and continues on Saturday with the 32nd annual Mid State Cruizers Car Show from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park followed by the 7th annual Dancing in the Streets in the downtown from 5-10 p.m.

On Friday evening, close to 500 local cruisers from the 1950s and 1960s (plus earlier and later years) come downtown from local residents to a variety of cruisers across California. These beautifully restored antique cars cruise up and down El Camino Real from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Over the years, Cruise Nite has grown immensely and expanded to be a multi-day event for locals and tourists alike to enjoy a full weekend of fun.

Cruise Nite festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, and the Mid-State Cruizers Car Show will be at Atascadero Lake Park on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., where attendees can check out the interior and exterior of a wide variety of antique cars. The weekend will then continue downtown at 5 p.m. with the 7th annual Dancing in the Streets.

On Saturday evening at 5 p.m., Dancing in the Streets will jump-start the evening with community entertainment performances on the steps of historic Atascadero City Hall to several bands downtown. There will be a total of five of the county’s favorite bands performing plus community entertainment, food trucks, craft beer, and wine vendors, who will be ready to celebrate a fun evening of music and dancing.

5 p.m. ECR Stage – Tipsy Gypsies

8 p.m. ECR Stage – The Molly Ringwald Project

5 p.m. Lewis Stage – The Vibe Setters

8 p.m. Lewis Stage – Steppin’ Out Band

5 p.m. City Hall Stage – Community Entertainment

7 p.m. City Hall Stage – Burning James Band

Special community entertainment will include the California Mid-State Fair Queen’s Court, Atascadero High School Show Choir Soloist, Motion Academy of Dance in Atascadero along with community dance instructors, Sharon & Dan Davis to help kick off the event and get everyone on their feet.

A variety of food trucks will be available including Hungry Mother, Heavenly Hot Dogs, Taqueria Don Jose, The Atascadero High School Greybots, Le Ciel Crepe Café, Paradise Shaved Ice, The Sausage Slinger, The Taco Stand, I Dream to Cater, Mary’s Cuisine, Crave Mini Donuts, G. Brothers Kettle Corn, Labors of the Harvest, Zen Dog, Feed My Seoul and Templeton Greek Food.

On tap, there will be a variety of beer, wine, cider, and distilled spirits. In addition, the downtown merchants and restaurants will be open providing your favorite food and drink and open to serve hungry guests.

It’s free to attend any of the Cruisin’ Weekend events. Food and drink are available for purchase and a variety of local merchants will be open.

For more information on the event or details of car registration, call (805) 470-3360 or visit www.VisitAtascadero.com.

Share To Social Media