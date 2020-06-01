Local deputies and officers sent to Los Angeles for mutual aid



–On Saturday, the State Office of Emergency Services contacted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office in regards to providing mutual aid to Los Angeles County.

The sheriff’s office, along with law enforcement agencies from across San Luis Obispo County, are responding to respond to the civil unrest which is taking place in Los Angeles.

They have currently deployed 35 deputies to assist law enforcement in that area as needed. Additionally, the Atascadero Police Department is sending five officers, the Pismo Beach Police Department is sending two officers, the Paso Robles Police Department is sending three officers, and the Cal Poly Police Department is sending two officers.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to reassure the community that while they have sent a significant number of law enforcement personnel to Los Angeles County, they say they have sufficient resources to maintain the safety and security of San Luis Obispo County.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to coordinate resources with other local law enforcement agencies to provide further personnel to Los Angeles County if additional resources are requested.

