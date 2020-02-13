39th Annual Strike Out Stigma Bowl-a-Thon set for March

Last year the group received over 10,000 calls from community members, nearly 20-percent related to suicide

–Transitions-Mental Health Association is gearing up for the 39th Annual Strike Out Stigma Bowl-a-Thon to be held March 19-29, 2020, the organization announced this week.

Hundreds of participants will fill the lanes at bowling alleys in Paso Robles, Cal Poly, Pismo Beach, and Lompoc to enjoy friendly competition and fundraise for a good cause. Behind the scenes, volunteers, donors, and sponsors have helped to make this event consistently successful year after year. Bowl-a-Thon is a great way for work and social groups to team-build, have fun, and raise critical funds for community mental health services.

Funds raised will support SLO Hotline and other mental health services in San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara counties. SLO Hotline, in continual operation since 1970, is a mental health support, crisis and suicide prevention telephone line offering free, confidential support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

TMHA has operated SLO Hotline (8003783.0607) since January 2010. It remains the only free service of its kind in the area, providing a critical service to our community. Last year SLO Hotline received over 10,000 calls from community members, nearly 20-percent of which involved suicidal thoughts.

“It has been a particularly precious resource to those that TMHA serves: our friends and family living with a mental illness,” said Jill Bolster-White, Executive Director of TMHA. “Without Bowl-a-Thon, this service might not exist.”

It is not too late to form a team and support these wonderful programs. For more information, visit www.t-mha.org or contact Caity McCardell at 805-540-6557 or cmccardell@t-mha.org.

About Transitions-Mental Health Association

Transitions-Mental Health Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating stigma and promoting recovery and wellness for people with mental illness through work, housing, community and family support services. TMHA operates over 40 programs at over 35 locations that reach over 4,500 clients and family members in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The emphasis of TMHA’s many services is to teach vital independent living skills, and build a framework for community re-entry through personal empowerment and hands on experience. For over 40 years, TMHA has been dedicated to providing housing, employment, case management and life-skills support to teens and adults with mental illness; and support, resources and education for their loved ones.

