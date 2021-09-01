Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 2, 2021
You are here: Home » Region » 4.1-magnitutde earthquake strikes near Pinnacles
  • Follow Us!

4.1-magnitutde earthquake strikes near Pinnacles 

Posted: 6:25 am, September 1, 2021 by News Staff

4.1-magnitutde earthquake strikes near PinnaclesQuake struck 6 km Northwest of Pinnacles Tuesday morning

–A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck 6 km Northwest of Pinnacles Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was recorded at a depth of 8.5 km (5.2-miles) at 9:09 a.m.

Click here to view the USGS’s interactive earthquake map. 

Get earthquake alerts

Earthquake Warning California is the first in the nation early warning system for earthquakes and includes technology such as the free MyShake App that can give mobile users a few moments of notice before shaking so that they can take protective actions such as to drop, cover, and hold on. While the 3.5M earthquake is not a high enough magnitude to trigger the MyShake App (4.0M) or a Wireless Emergency Alert (5.0M), it’s an important reminder that California is earthquake country, and that earthquakes can strike at any time. Learn more at https://earthquake.ca.gov/get-prepared/.

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.