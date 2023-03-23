’40 Over 40′ photography exhibit going up at local coffee house

Exhibit highlights the fact that beauty doesn’t diminish with age, and that our journeys are to be celebrated

– Local photographer Allyson Magda is set to unveil her eight-month-long portrait exhibit, 40 Over 40, on March 31 at Spearhead Coffee Shop in Paso Robles. The exhibit will feature photographs of women over 40 years old that she captured during a “model for a day adventure” in her private studio. Magda’s project was born from her philosophy that the more we see images of mature women who are happy, confident, and unafraid of aging, the more we are encouraged to feel better about ourselves at any age.

The exhibit, which aims to celebrate mature women of all shapes, sizes, lifestyles, and backgrounds, highlights the fact that beauty doesn’t diminish with age, and that our journeys are to be celebrated. Each portrait will be exhibited gallery style alongside personal stories on aging that Magda collected from each of the women featured in the exhibit. Magda hopes the younger generation will embrace the wisdom and strength offered. She also hopes the exhibit will show younger women that they can look forward to aging, and there is a new level of wisdom and beauty ahead.

“Every woman has a story, and her journey is to be celebrated,” Magda said. “I wanted to show that women at this age are still beautiful and vibrant. Many are shifting careers, starting new businesses, thriving and giving back. Often we as women, simply need someone else to hold up a “mirror” to show how remarkable we truly are!”

Magda recently launched her next 40 Over 40 project and plans to continue photographing women throughout 2023 in her West Templeton Studio. Magda has two websites: www.allysonmagda.co, which is dedicated to her 40 Over 40 project, and www.allysonmagda.com, her regular website. Her work has also been showcased on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she can be found at @allymagdaphoto, and on Facebook, where her page is @allysonmagdaphotography.

