40-year reunion of San Ardo Mobil employees happening Oct. 23 

Posted: 6:33 am, August 25, 2021 by News Staff

The Mobil San Ardo field about 40 years ago. Courtesy photo.

Former employees are invited to come to reconnect with old friends

–A 40-year reunion gathering is planned for Mobil and service company employees who worked for Mobil in San Ardo during 1981-1986. The reunion will take place on Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. at the Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles. A barbeque lunch and drinks will be available for purchase.

mobil reunion

Willie Madwell and Jack Burns who spent most of their career working in San Ardo and who have passed on, (Date taken: unknown).

Some of the 1981-1986 San Ardo Mobil employees and service employees have seen each other since retiring, while others have moved on to a new area to live. And some have passed on or have physical limitations keeping them from attending.

Most employees lived in Paso Robles or in King City while they worked in San Ardo and commuted to work by 6:30 am to start their day. Winter and summer weather had impacts, but work still went on seven days a week.

Former employees are invited to come to reconnect with old friends and to share stories that fill the 40-year time gap.

RSVP to Jim Pope at (805) 237-0442.

Comments

