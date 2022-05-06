4th of July celebration coming to Barney Schwartz Park

Celebration will culminate with a fireworks show

– The City of Paso Robles is hosting a free 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park from 2-10 p.m. The celebration will include family-friendly activities throughout the day and culminate with a fireworks show.

A fireworks event hasn’t been held at Barney Schwartz Park since 2012. During the decade it was staged, the event was a popular choice for locals and visitors to celebrate the national holiday, drawing up to 20,000 attendees for the full day and evening event.

This year the city has a new main sponsor, Travel Paso, who is donating $50,000 to help fund the celebration. Travel Paso, is a local nonprofit tourism marketing organization whose mission is to promote Paso Robles.

“Tourism matters!” said John Arnold, chairperson for Travel Paso and general manager for the Holiday Inn Express in Paso Robles. “We are honored to partner with the city and provide this gift to our community as we celebrate the nation’s birthday.”

“We’re excited to put on this event again and extremely grateful to Travel Paso for donating nearly half of the funds needed to make this event happen,” said Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin. “Other community partners have been stepping up as well. It has been a great reminder about the lengths residents and businesses go to take care of their community.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event will receive a free t-shirt, parking pass, food voucher, and the community’s gratitude. Email lwalker@prcity.com to volunteer.

The city has launched an event website with celebration details and FAQs so residents are fully prepared to enjoy the event. The website will be updated regularly: www.prcity.com/july4

