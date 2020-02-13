52-year-old pedestrian killed in San Luis Obispo

–On Feb. 11, 2020, at about 10:25 PM, the San Luis Obispo Police and Fire personnel responded to the report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 200 Block of Tank Farm Rd. When first responders arrived, they found an unconscious and unresponsive 52-year-old male lying in the roadway. First responders checked on him and determined he was deceased. The subject has been identified as 52-year-old Micheal Hamlin.

The 76-year-old male driver of the vehicle was evaluated for driving under the influence. Officers determined drugs and or alcohol were not a factor of his involvement in the collision. Anyone who witnessed or had information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Officer Luca Benedetti at (805) 594-8060 reference SLOPD case #200211077.

SLOPD utilizes Nixle as an electronic information-sharing system. Refer to http://www.nixle.com. to create an account and receive automatic timely updates and important news. Anonymous information may be referred to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

