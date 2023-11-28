Paso Robles News|Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Annual Holiday Light Parade returns Dec 2 

Posted: 6:40 am, November 28, 2023 by News Staff

Parade travels through downtown Paso Robles starting at 6 p.m.

– Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday spirit with the annual Christmas Light Parade in downtown Paso Robles featuring an array of light spectacles from local businesses. A variety of awards will be given for best in show. This year’s theme is “All is Bright.”

Join Santa and Mrs. Claus and watch downtown light up with holiday spirit! The parade travels through downtown Paso Robles starting at 6 p.m.

The event is presented by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association in cooperation with the City of Paso Robles and with the help of local volunteers. More information is available at pasoroblesdowntown.org or by calling (805) 238-4103.

 

