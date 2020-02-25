62-year-old inmate dies at county jail

–On Monday an inmate who was brought into the jail at approximately 6:40 p.m., suffered a suspected medical event approximately an hour and half after arriving and died in the Intake/Release area of the jail, according to a press release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate has been identified as 62-year-old Gregory Louis Trujillo of Nipomo. Trujillo was arrested for suspected DUI at approximately 3:10 p.m. in front of Nipomo Elementary School in Nipomo. He was transported to a local hospital for a DUI blood draw, medical exam and clearance for booking. After being medically cleared he was transported to the jail. Trujillo arrived at the jail at approximately 6:40 p.m. He was processed and remained in the intake area pending release.

“He did not complain, and we had no indication that he was feeling ill,” said the press release. “At approximately 8:15 p.m. one of the inmates in the holding cell with him alerted custody staff of something wrong with the inmate. Medical staff and custody staff immediately rendered medical aid but were not successful.”

The Sheriff’s Office Coroners Unit, Detective Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death. No foul play is suspected, and the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Next of kin has been notified. No further information is available at this time.

