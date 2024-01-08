Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 9, 2024
690 crosses erected at Mission San Miguel 

Posted: 6:40 am, January 8, 2024 by News Staff

Crosses represent the 690 abortions that occur worldwide every five minutes

– In recognition of January as “Sanctity of Life Month,” 690 crosses have been erected just east of Hwy 101 at Mission San Miguel.

These crosses symbolize the 73,000,000 abortions that occur yearly worldwide, the equivalent of 690 abortions every five minutes, according to the 40 Days For Life campaign.

40 Days For Life is a religious campaign aimed at ending access to abortions through demonstrations and vigils. Local volunteers from churches and participants in the campaign installed the crosses.

 

