805 Beer launches ‘Keep it Local’ community support campaign

–Firestone Walker Brewing Company’s 805 Beer launched a new community support campaign under the banner of “Keep It Local,” honoring the people who are working hard to keep their neighborhoods well fed.

The campaign’s main video features faces from the front lines, who are experiencing circumstances shared by so many in the independent restaurant space. It shows them doing what they do best, and concludes with a simple suggestion: “Order in. Take out.”

“Our partners and communities need us more than ever,” said Dustin Hinz, Firestone Walker’s chief marketing officer. “We are proud to be a Central Coast brewery and wanted to provide a bit of encouragement.”

The Keep It Local campaign is being launched via targeted digital spots designed to reach millions in 805’s distribution territory.

More at 805beer.com and FirestoneBeer.com.

