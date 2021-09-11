9/11 observances held at Fort Hunter Liggett

Remembrance will continue today with participation in King City Patriot’s Day Procession

–Fort Hunter Liggett remembered those who lost their lives and honored the survivors and the heroes that helped with the aftermath of September 11th yesterday, and the observance will continue today with participation in the King City Patriot’s Day Procession.

The base started the observance Friday morning with a Patriot’s Day Run/Walk.

The base shared the entire ceremony live on their Facebook page, click here to view.

