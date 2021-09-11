Paso Robles News|Saturday, September 11, 2021
9/11 observances held at Fort Hunter Liggett 

FHL Patriots Day RunWalk (8)

The base started the observance Friday morning with a Patriot’s Day Run/Walk.

Remembrance will continue today with participation in King City Patriot’s Day Procession

–Fort Hunter Liggett remembered those who lost their lives and honored the survivors and the heroes that helped with the aftermath of September 11th yesterday, and the observance will continue today with participation in the King City Patriot’s Day Procession.

FHL Patriots Day RunWalk (10)

Walk/run participants.

The base shared the entire ceremony live on their Facebook page, click here to view.

base commander

Video still of Colonel Lisa M. Lamb taken from live-stream. Click here to view.

