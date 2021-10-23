94-year-old celebrates birthday with husband of 74 years at Paso Robles senior community

– Celebrating your birthday with the love of your life after 74 years of marriage is an indescribable milestone. Creston Village, an assisted living and memory care community in Paso Robles, is celebrating Ms. Phyllis Naomi Chiado, who just turned 94. Her husband Eugene “Chuck” Chiado also lives at Creston Village. They have been married for 74 years.

Phyllis was born in San Luis Obispo in October 1927. She was a physics and advanced math teacher for over 30 years. Phyllis and Chuck moved to Creston Village in May of 2018. Although they did not have any children, they were fortunate enough to have two wonderful nephews that take care of them and love them very much. Phyllis’s secret to longevity is “Live right, be happy, and enjoy the little moments.”

Creston Village’s is located at 1919 Creston Rd. in Paso Robles.

