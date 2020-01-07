Barn dance fundraiser will help raise funds to build library in Templeton

–The Templeton Community Library Association will host a Barn Dance at 1800 El Pomar, Templeton, on Friday, Jan. 10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event will be fun for the whole family, with s swing dance contests for the kids, free appetizers and desserts. Donations at the door will be $10 per family or $5 per adult. There will be pizza, beer and wine will be for sale, to benefit the Templeton Community Library Association.

Funds go help build a Library in Templeton with votes for Templeton’s Star Dancer, Melinda Reed, in Atascadero’s Dancing with Our Stars upcoming show.

Dancing With Our Stars is a fundraising program where North County Dancers apply to represent a non-profit. Each selected Star Dancer is paired with a Star “Pro” Partner who is often a choreographer. Amounts donated count as “votes” for the dancer; the final winner is the dancer that raised the most funds. Their name goes on the Mirror Ball Trophy of past fundraising dancer winners. Additionally, during the competition, every night a People’s Choice Dance winner is chosen from audience ballots and receives an award.

Reed is dancing to fundraise for TCLA and will perform in Season 11 of DWOS at the dinner show contest slated for March 26, 27, 28, 2020. Reed and her Star Pro Partner Charlie Bradley will do a preview dance at the Barn Dance.

Every $10 donated to TCLA earns one vote in the DWOS contest for the Mirror Ball Trophy and directly supports TCLA and their Building Fund. Reed is covering her own expenses for costumes and publicity.

You may have seen Reed in her book costume she made to appear with the Dancing With Our Stars competitors in Atascadero’s Colony Day parade and Paso Robles Pioneer Day. Star contestants wear costumes that represent their charity. She has worn the book The History of Templeton Library at Templeton’s Concerts in the Park, Farmer’s Market and Founder’s Day. Reed is a current TCLA Board member and volunteer for over 10 years. Although she’s never done Ballroom dancing, she and her partner Charlie Bradley of Atascadero, are working on the Samba routine in support of our Library.

Templeton once had a Library, started by the Women’s Civic Club in 1914, that later was run by the county. It closed in 1979 after Prop 13 and never re-opened. Templeton is the only town without a Library in SLO County. SLO County needs a parcel tax to match 50-percent to build TCLA’s current design.

For additional information on how to support Reed and donate to TCLA please email templetoncommunitylibrary@gmail.com or on the website templetoncommunitylibrary.org.

