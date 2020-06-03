Paso Robles News|Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Lusso Della Terra offering Father’s Day drive-through tri-tip dinner special 

Posted: 10:54 am, June 3, 2020 by News Staff

Lusso Della Terra Winery and Vineyard will be offering a special drive-through Father’s Day tri-tip dinner on Saturday, June 20 from 2-4 p.m.

The meal feeds four and includes tri-tip, garlic bread, salad, and beans. The dinner can include a bottle of red wine for $49, including their 2018 Estate Zinfandel or 2018 Cabernet Franc, a bottle of white wine for $39 that includes their 2018 Viognier or 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, or no wine and just dinner for $30.

Pick up will be on Saturday, June 20 from 2 – 4 p.m. at 2850 Ranchita Canyon Road in San Miguel.

Tickets for the dinner go on sale June 15, click here to purchase.



Comments

