A chunk of Highway 1 collapses due to storm

State Route 1 closed through Big Sur

–The California Highway Patrol Monterey division shared a photo Thursday of a part of Highway 1 that had collapsed near Big Sur into the Pacific Ocean due to heavy rains.

The highway was washed away by debris flow near Rat Creek, which is about 30 miles north of the San Luis Obispo County line.

Caltrans closed much of the scenic roadway earlier in the week to prepared for the heavy rains. Caltrans is expected to be onsite today to assess the damage.

CHP Captain Kyle Foster said, “State Route 1 between MPM 40 and the San Luis Obispo county line continues to be impacted by inclement weather, debris flow, flooding, and slides. This area is closed to the public. Remain clear of the area and plan alternate routes. Please continue to exercise extreme caution on rural roads, especially at night. Please see Caltrans website for up-to-date information on road closures. Stay safe.”

