A.M. Sun Solar employees love helping grow community with power of the Sun 

– At A.M. Sun Solar, their goal is to create custom solar solutions that fit each client’s energy needs. Their team also follows this vital rule: Treat each client how they want to be treated.

“We are so grateful to be part of the Central Coast community, and take great pride in helping our neighbors harness the power of the sun,” the company says. “But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s what some of our team members have to say!”

Stephanie Babin, Solar Consultant

What is a typical day like for you? A typical day varies, but it usually involves meeting with potential clients; working on calculations, design layouts, and financing options; and ensuring all the information is up to date. I spend most of my time on the phone with clients, answering emails, managing project changes, and driving to onsite consultations.

Why are you passionate about solar? I enjoy educating people about how solar works, reviewing all their options, and determining what will be best for their unique circumstances.

What do you love most about working at A.M.Sun Solar? I appreciate our commitment to customer service and integrity, our ability to customize solutions, and how we give back to the community.

Danielle Hoppa, HR Assistant & Rebates Specialist

What is a typical day like for you? I spend my day assisting clients with rebate incentives, scheduling interviews/reviewing job applications, onboarding new hires, and managing employee files.

Why are you passionate about solar? I love being a part of a company that is driven to help the environment with sustainable energy!

What do you love most about working at A.M. Sun Solar? One of the things I love about A.M. Sun Solar is that each individual is unique in their own way. I also love that, despite everyone’s different personalities, hobbies, and interests, we all have an end goal in mind of having a successful day and making sure our customers are taken care of. I have a hardworking and reliable team that I know I can count on.

A.M. Sun Solar Design Assistant

What is a typical day like for you? I assist the design team with issuing permits and I design solar plans. A typical day for me would be making payments for issued permits, communicating with different permit jurisdictions, picking up plans once they have been issued, and designing solar plans.

Why are you passionate about solar? I love growing communities with the power of the sun!

What do you love most about working at A.M. Sun Solar? I love that the owners care about all of their employees.The management takes the time to properly train you and make sure you have all the tools you need to succeed.

Jeanie Carroll, CSR

What is a typical day like for you? I update customers about their projects and follow up with other departments to make sure each and every project is always in motion. I also fill out interconnection paperwork and HOA approvals, update clients about warranty cases, and schedule them for repairs.

Why are you passionate about solar? I believe solar will not only allow PG&E to reduce the number of blackouts in the future, but will also assist in reducing the carbon footprint we are leaving behind for future generations. As a mother of two young children, I want to ensure I can do my part in creating a better world, while helping my customers save as much money as possible.

What do you love most about working at A.M. Sun Solar? A.M. Sun Solar is a giant family. Everyone gets along! The owners are on the same level as the customer service reps, design team, etc. At A.M. Sun Solar, you are not another number but a vital piece of the puzzle.

Jody Bannister, CSR Supervisor

What is a typical day like for you? My day is organized around ensuring we provide good service—whether it’s reminding sales reps of items needed to take care of customers, following up on customer concerns, or reviewing systems. Assisting customers in understanding their billing is another important aspect of my job.

Why are you passionate about solar? I believe helping customers obtain the benefits of a renewable resource is important for the future of humanity overall. What makes me passionate about customer service is having the support of upper management and the tools and resources to be able to help customers with their inquiries and issues.

What do you love most about working at A.M. Sun Solar? The culture in the workplace makes me want to continually strive to improve my performance. I feel like I have the space to reflect and improve on my own. My voice is heard when I offer suggestions and I feel respected in return.

More About A.M. Sun Solar

A.M. Sun Solar is the local leader in custom solar solutions and installations on the Central Coast. For over 15 years, A.M. Sun Solar has provided high-quality, cost-efficient solar energy to residences and small businesses in San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties. With a wide variety of financing solutions available, affordable pricing, custom solutions and complete installations from permit to interconnection, A.M. Sun Solar is the go-to local solar company on the Central Coast.



