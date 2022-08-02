A.M. Sun Solar to donate $250 from every sale in August to Jack’s Helping Hand

For almost 20 years, Jack's Helping Hand has provided financial assistance and support to medically fragile children and their families. This incredible SLO County organization has a special place in the hearts of the A.M. Sun Solar team.

Solar Consultant Adam Scorby is the father of a vibrant little boy named Calin, who will be three years old this August. At 36 weeks in utero, Calin was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. He has undergone many surgeries and faces numerous health challenges.

A.M. Sun Solar is proud to support Adam and Calin—and other families like theirs—through Jack’s Helping Hand. And now you can be a part of this worthy cause too! During the month of August, we will donate $250 from every solar system we sell to Jack’s Helping Hand. That money will help fund the Jack Ready Imagination Park on the Nipomo Mesa.

This will be the community’s first universally accessible park, giving children of all abilities the opportunity to play in a safe, beautiful place. It will feature specially designed play structures, sports areas, a therapeutic equestrian center, and a sensory garden. A.M. Sun Solar is also donating a solar system to power the park with clean, sustainable energy.

Jack’s Helping Hand was founded by Paul and Bridget Ready in memory of their son Jack, whose three-year struggle with a rare form of brain cancer ended in 2004. Like all children, Jack played games, interacted with others, and learned how to communicate, eat, and behave. But Jack needed special assistance to do those things.

During the course of Jack’s treatments, the Readys realized that many families of children with disabilities require assistance to meet their children’s special needs. Jack’s Helping Hand was created to help meet those physical, mental, and medical needs.

For more information, please call A.M. Sun Solar at (805) 457-4002 or visit www.amsunsolar.com.

More About A.M. Sun Solar

A.M. Sun Solar is the local leader in custom solar solutions and installations on the Central Coast. For over 15 years, A.M. Sun Solar has provided high-quality, cost-efficient solar energy to residences and small businesses in San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Barbara counties. With a wide variety of financing solutions available, affordable pricing, custom solutions, and complete installations from permit to interconnection, A.M. Sun Solar is the go-to local solar company on the Central Coast.



