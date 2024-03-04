A-Town Diner to be featured on episode of America’s Best Restaurants

Episode’s premiere date will be announced on restaurant’s Facebook page

– A-town Diner in Atascadero is set to be featured on an episode of America’s Best Restaurants, according to a series of Facebook posts from the restaurant.

The episode’s premiere date will be announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website.

“We had a blast showing the America’s Best Restaurants crew around, and letting them see firsthand just how great A-Town Diner is!” wrote the diner in a Facebook post, “America’s Best Restaurants travels the country visiting restaurants you should eat at on a weekly basis, and we definitely think you should be coming to A-Town Diner! We can’t wait to share the episode once it is completed!”

Share To Social Media