AARP tax-aide volunteers needed in SLO County

Volunteers work at home scheduling taxpayer appointments

– AARP Tax-Aide is looking for volunteers in San Luis Obispo County to schedule taxpayers for appointments starting Jan. 17. Volunteers work at home on their own computer and log on to the internet to an AARP scheduling website. They answer calls from taxpayers who do not have access to a computer to schedule their own appointments.

Volunteers pick the shifts they want to work. If you can help this community service, please email Central Coast Tax-Aide info@ccfreetax.org.

