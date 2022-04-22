Access Publishing opens new office in Paso Robles

Owners purchase building on Creston Road

– Access Publishing, a local leader in business marketing and publisher of the Paso Robles Daily News, recently opened its doors at a new location at 607 Creston Rd, Paso Robles.

After being a downtown regular on 9th Street for over 10 years, owners Scott and Beth Brennan jumped at the opportunity to purchase their own office building on Creston Road.

“We are excited to see our business continue to grow and we are grateful for our customers who have made our success possible,” said Access Publishing founder and CEO Scott Brennan.

The team at Access Publishing provides online marketing, Internet advertising, local search engine optimization, web design, and publications including the San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide, Paso Robles Daily News, A-Town Daily News, Templeton Community Guide, Heritage Ranch and Oak Shores directories, and the Cambria Directory and Guide.

Access Publishing began as a traditional print directory company in 1995 with North County Access. The Brennans bought the company in 2006 and transformed it into a full-service media and marketing company. Access Publishing has grown to include a team of 10 creative and hardworking employees and over a thousand clients.

Scott Brennan studied economics at Cal State University at Fullerton and earned a master’s certification in Advanced Internet Marketing at the University of San Francisco. He has worked in the news business his entire career, starting as a reporter, then editor, and eventually publisher.

Beth Brennan, a graduate of the University of California Santa Cruz, brings many years of marketing expertise to help local businesses with web design and search engine optimization (SEO).

“Access Publishing is focused on getting our clients ahead of the curve when it comes to cutting edge marketing solutions for local businesses,” she said. “Everyone’s business is different. I really enjoy learning about people’s businesses and finding the right solution for marketing their brand.”

The terms of the building purchase were not disclosed. The 1,500-square-foot building was previously owned by the Lochhead family trust and over the years served as offices for Viborg Sand and Gravel, CPA Eric Luthi, and Hansen & Hansen law firm. Realtor Paul Shannon of Pacifica Realty completed the property transaction.

Advertisement

Related