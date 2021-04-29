Access Publishing seeking applicants for office manager position
–A message from Access Publishing–
–Access Publishing and the Paso Robles Daily News are seeking applicants for an office manager position.
Are you energetic, enthusiastic, and experienced? You might be just the office manager our team needs. Access Publishing, located in downtown Paso Robles, is looking for a new part-time team member to help with bookkeeping, reception, and clerical work to support our growing business.
Major areas of responsibility:
- Providing our clients with outstanding customer service
- Data entry in QuickBooks, Excel, Word
- Process accounts payable, receivable, bi-weekly payroll, and credit cards
- Create bank deposits
- Filing, proofreading, writing
- Personal assistant tasks, deliveries, and errands
- Tracking/ordering office supplies
- Other duties and tasks as assigned
Requirements:
- Professional, educated demeanor, dress, and standards
- Eager to learn new things, multi-task
- Ability to work quickly, and accurately
- Self-motivated, organized, and focused
- Proficiency in QuickBooks, Excel, and Word
- Two years experience in related work
- Valid drivers license, auto insurance, and vehicle
Hours:
The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours to be scheduled during those times.
About Access Publishing
Access Publishing provides local business marketing solutions. It’s a local leader in media, communications, online marketing, Internet advertising, local search engine optimization, web design, and graphic design. It creates magazines, guides, and directories in San Luis Obispo County. Access Publishing is an equal opportunity employer.
Publications include
- Paso Robles Daily News
- A-Town Daily News
- San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide
- Cambria Directory and Guide
- Heritage Ranch and Oak Shores directories
- Local maps
Please submit your resume by email to Publisher Scott Brennan at scott@accesspublishing.com.