Access Publishing seeking applicants for office manager position

–Access Publishing and the Paso Robles Daily News are seeking applicants for an office manager position.

Are you energetic, enthusiastic, and experienced? You might be just the office manager our team needs. Access Publishing, located in downtown Paso Robles, is looking for a new part-time team member to help with bookkeeping, reception, and clerical work to support our growing business.

Major areas of responsibility:

Providing our clients with outstanding customer service

Data entry in QuickBooks, Excel, Word

Process accounts payable, receivable, bi-weekly payroll, and credit cards

Create bank deposits

Filing, proofreading, writing

Personal assistant tasks, deliveries, and errands

Tracking/ordering office supplies

Other duties and tasks as assigned

Requirements:

Professional, educated demeanor, dress, and standards

Eager to learn new things, multi-task

Ability to work quickly, and accurately

Self-motivated, organized, and focused

Proficiency in QuickBooks, Excel, and Word

Two years experience in related work

Valid drivers license, auto insurance, and vehicle

Hours:

The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours to be scheduled during those times.

About Access Publishing

Access Publishing provides local business marketing solutions. It’s a local leader in media, communications, online marketing, Internet advertising, local search engine optimization, web design, and graphic design. It creates magazines, guides, and directories in San Luis Obispo County. Access Publishing is an equal opportunity employer.

Publications include

Paso Robles Daily News

A-Town Daily News

San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

Cambria Directory and Guide

Heritage Ranch and Oak Shores directories

Local maps

Please submit your resume by email to Publisher Scott Brennan at scott@accesspublishing.com.

