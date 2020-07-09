Accident victim rescued after going off side of Highway 46 West

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo firefighters, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies, and the California Highway Patrol helped rescue an accident victim whose vehicle went over the side of the road on Highway 46 West, about halfway between Paso Robles and Highway 1.

Passersby first reported the single-vehicle accident at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Rescuers found the patient down the side of a cliff off of the highway, according to reports. CHP helicopter H70 hoisted the patient to the highway and the victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Traffic on Highway 46 West was stopped during the rescue.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be posted as more information is available.

@CALFIRE_SLO assisted by @CHP_Coastal at scene of a vehicle accident SR-46 East of SR-1. One patient over the side. Please drive with caution in the area pic.twitter.com/5naAWS5FRb — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 9, 2020

