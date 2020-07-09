Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 9, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Accident victim rescued after going off side of Highway 46 West
  • Follow Us!

Accident victim rescued after going off side of Highway 46 West 

Posted: 7:54 pm, July 8, 2020 by News Staff

helicopter-CHP-rescue

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo firefighters, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies, and the California Highway Patrol helped rescue an accident victim whose vehicle went over the side of the road on Highway 46 West, about halfway between Paso Robles and Highway 1.

Passersby first reported the single-vehicle accident at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Rescuers found the patient down the side of a cliff off of the highway, according to reports. CHP helicopter H70 hoisted the patient to the highway and the victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Traffic on Highway 46 West was stopped during the rescue.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be posted as more information is available.



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.