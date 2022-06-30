Active shooter drill held at Kermit King Elementary

Drill was to educate police, fire, school personnel how to respond to an active shooter event

– Several dozen police and fire officials took part in an active shooter drill at Kermit King Elementary School in Paso Robles Wednesday afternoon. The first responders and educators took part in a simulated active shooter event, responding to the shooter while caring for wounded and injured people.

Paso Robles Police Commander Todd Rehner said the drill was to educate police, fire, and school personnel about how to respond to an active shooter event.

Rehner developed the drill at the school. It took place from 1-4 Wednesday afternoon. Students, staff, teachers, and even school board members volunteered to participate in the event to make it more realistic for first responders.

