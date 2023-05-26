Paso Robles News|Friday, May 26, 2023
Active shooter training planned in Paso Robles next week 

Posted: 7:15 am, May 26, 2023 by News Staff

paso robles library

Council chambers, city hall, and city library will be closed during the drill

– The Paso Robles Police Department will be holding active shooter training in the Paso Robles City Council Chambers and the Paso Robles City Library building, located in the 1000 block of Spring Street, on June 1, from 3 to 7 p.m.

The council chambers, city hall, and library will not be open to public access during this event.

Residents visiting the area should not be alarmed by the increased presence of law enforcement during this exercise.

 

