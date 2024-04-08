Actor Josh Brolin to lead narrative jury for SLO International Film Festival

Brolin, a former honoree, grew up on a ranch in Paso Robles

– The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival has announced that actor Josh Brolin (Dune, No Country For Old Men) will lead the Narrative Feature Jury for the film festival’s 30th Anniversary edition in 2024. Brolin, a former honoree, grew up on a ranch in Paso Robles.

Brolin recently reprised his role as Gurney Halleck in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, the sequel to the six-time Academy Award-winning film Dune.

Other narrative feature jurors include Netflix Production Finance executive Christopher Tung; Wendy Guerrero, President of the Geena Davis Bentonville Film Festival; and Director Nardeep Khurmi (Land of Gold).

The Documentary Feature jury includes Tatiana Faris from IFC Films, and documentary filmmakers Nancy Svendsen (Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest) and Jesse Rudoy (Dusty & Stones).

Short Narrative jurors include filmmaker Bernard Badion (The Van), Executive Producer Lissa Khoshbakhti of Disney Launchpad, and Fanshen Cox, Founder TruJuLo Productions. Indigenous Latine Filmmaker Alejandro Miranda Cruz (Decolonizing Dinner), Festival Programmer and Filmmaker Natalie Gee, and Director Lauren Tyler Brimeyer (Until the Rain Comes Back) comprise the Short Documentary jury.

The film festival, running from Apr. 25 through Apr. 30, with an encore presentation in Paso Robles and virtually from May 1 – 5, will feature over 125 narrative features, short films, documentary features and shorts, music videos, and festival favorites from the last 30 years.

Over 57 films, in the categories of Narrative Feature, Narrative Short, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, Student Film, Music Video, and Animated Film, will participate in the George Sidney Independent Film Competition. Central Coast Filmmaker Showcase Films are eligible in the same categories. George Sidney and Central Coast films will also be eligible for The Audience Awards in five categories.

Celebrating its 30th Anniversary, the film festival’s lineup kicks off on Opening Night with the critically acclaimed Ghostlight and concludes with the Sundance comedy breakout Thelma.

Narrative feature films in competition include Slamdance winner, Good Bad Things, starring Abigail Breslin, and The Italians, a quirky dramedy about family and love.

Documentary features in competition include Best Directing Sundance winner Sugarcane and Jailhouse to Milhouse, an intimate portrayal of Pamela Hayden, the voice behind the iconic Simpsons character, Milhouse.

Additionally, Beau Bridges, the star of Camera, will attend the West Coast premiere of the film at the festival. Filmmakers from over 70 filmmaking teams will be in attendance throughout the week.

Passes are now on sale, and information on the film festival can be found at https://slofilmfest.org.

