Acts of vandalism reported at Lewis Middle School

Students have reportedly being using mask straps or lining to file into backings of chairs

– Lewis Middle School Principal Mike Vogenthaler released the following statement in response to recent acts of vandalism at the school:

Hello students and parents,

There has been an increasing amount of school vandalism taking place across Lewis MS. The senseless destruction of school property is disturbing. The latest act of vandalism involves removing the nylon lining out of masks or using mask straps that secures the mask to the ears, then using the lining as a file or saw to make deep cuts in the backings of chairs or other school property. I have attached a sample picture of the damage to a student desk. Students who are caught damaging school property will be held accountable. Students will receive both a suspension and be held liable for repayment to replace damaged property. Please talk to your child about making positive and safe choices.

Thank you,

Mike Vogenthaler

Principal

