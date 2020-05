Add your business to the PasoStrong ‘Open and Safe’ list



–The County of San Luis Obispo created a self-certification form and “Open and Safe” signage for all businesses to utilize as they are allowed to re-open.

The Paso Robles Chamber is compiling a list of self-certified businesses to be posted on PasoStrong.org. Enter your information here to be included on this list.

Share this post!



Related