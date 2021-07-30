Additional arrest made in riverbed for illegal fire, refusal to vacate

15,000 pounds of trash, discarded materials removed this week

–From July 23 through July 28, an additional approximate 15,500 pounds of trash and discarded materials were removed from the Salinas Riverbed at a cost of $7,400.00. One arrest was made for charges including having an illegal fire and refusing to vacate and remove property from within the designated high fire risk area.

On May 24, 2021, notice was provided in the Salinas Riverbed, from Niblick Bridge to the city limits north of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, that the Paso Robles Fire Chief had designated the area as high fire risk area. This included instructions that all persons must vacate, and all property had to be removed by May 25, 2021. Additional notifications have been provided on a continuous basis and cleanup has been conducted.

The Community Action Team (CAT), in conjunction with the Paso Robles Fire Department and the Community Services Department, have all worked towards obtaining compliance by identifying and monitoring fire sources, removing trash and discarded materials and cleaning up unsanitary sites. Once cleaned, sites were found reestablished including having open fire pits, propane tanks, gas powered generators,

large Car/RV batteries, discarded drug paraphernalia, trash and unsanitary conditions.

