Additional cases of Omicron variant confirmed in San Luis Obispo County

Daily average of new cases doubles since early December

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department has confirmed seven additional cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County. SLO County has added 659 new cases of COVID-19 over the last week with 21 residents in the hospital, including 8 people in the intensive care unit. This brings the 14-day daily case average to 72, a doubling of the 14-day average from early December.

Officials say it is likely that additional cases of the Omicron variant are in SLO County; only a small percentage of cases are sampled to determine their strain.

“Omicron is here in our community and we know it spreads more quickly and easily than any strain of COVID-19 we have seen so far,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “We have the tools and resources to slow its spread: vaccines, boosters, and masking up in indoor public spaces. If you feel sick, even a little bit, the best thing to do is to get tested and stay home.”

Fully vaccinated people can catch and spread this variant, according to reports, and over 75-percent of cases of Omicron are reported to be in vaccinated individuals. It’s unclear still how the variant will effect the unvaccinated but officials believe that the current vaccines still can help to prevent serious illness in most individuals, and the Delta variant remains dominant at this time. Most symptoms related to the Omicron variant have been reported to be mild.

Public Health also reported today the deaths of two more community members from COVID-19, one in their 60s and one in their 70s, bringing the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County to 373.

“It is particularly sad to report additional COVID-19 deaths during the holiday season, and we extend our deepest sympathy to those who are grieving the loss of loved ones,” said Dr. Borenstein. “The thoughtful actions we take today can go a long way in protecting each other and preventing severe sickness and death in the weeks and months ahead.”

Masking is required in indoor public places in San Luis Obispo County and statewide. Vaccines —both boosters and primary series—are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org, or call (833) 422-4255.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

