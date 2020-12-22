Additional inmates, correctional deputies test positive for COVID-19

–Two additional inmates and six additional correctional deputies have tested positive for COVID-19 in a continuation of the county jail outbreak that began on Dec. 10, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

All those infected have been isolated. The affected housing units have been quarantined. The sheriff’s office is working with County Public Health to manage this outbreak; the source is being investigated.

With these recent cases, that brings the total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID since March to 17.

A total of 20 sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for the virus: 8 patrol deputies and 12 correctional deputies.

An outbreak is defined by the California Department of Public Health as three or more cases that are believed to be linked. These numbers reflect the rising number of cases that is being seen countywide, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says it will continue to adjust and enhance our health and safety protocols as new incidents are reported.

