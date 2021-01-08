Additional inmates and deputies test positive for COVID-19

–Twenty-one additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 related to the outbreak at the San Luis Obispo County Jail which began on Dec. 10, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department. These new cases bring the total number of inmates to test positive linked to this outbreak to 62.

All of the new cases are from inmates living in a dorm setting where previous cases have been identified; no new housing units are involved. Additionally, two other inmates reportedly tested positive for COVID on admission to the jail; these infections are unrelated to the outbreak. None of the active cases have required hospitalization, and all are being cared for at the facility.

In addition, half of the people in jail who have recovered from COVID never developed symptoms.

Six additional correctional deputies have developed COVID and four additional Patrol Deputies have developed COVID. With these new cases, 79 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since March of 2020, as well as 32 sheriff’s deputies: 12 patrol deputies and 20 correctional deputies.

