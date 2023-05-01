Letters to the editor from Paso Robles High School students

Dear editor,

After observing numerous friends and student-athletes featured in your “Athletes of the Week” section, I would like to commend the Paso Robles Daily News for your reporting. While it might be considered an unimportant project to some, watching how students react to being featured is incredible. As a sports photographer for Crimson Newsmagazine, I get to see Paso Robles High Schools athletes firsthand and admire the true talent students have. The “Athletes of the Week” section promotes recognition and reassurance as well as giving athletes the confidence to perform at their highest level. Athletes, families, and the community appreciate the hard work that goes into these posts every week. Keep up the amazing work!

Savannah Rickard, 17

Paso Robles High School

Dear editor,

I disagree with the “shoulder tap” operation the police held to catch adults buying alcohol for minors. I believe this operation is outdated and unethical. By carrying out this operation without a direct criminal in mind, the police are exploiting young adults to catch older adults who may have never had the chance to buy alcohol for a minor. Also, to point out, new technology, like GrubHub and DoorDash, has made it easier for underage drinkers to access alcohol without having to ask strangers. The police did not prove any point and did not help prevent underage drinking by handling this operation the way they did. Instead, they would have made more of an impact if the operation were treated as a social experiment without consequences, allowing the three adults to learn why it is dangerous to buy alcohol for minors. There are ways to be more effective in raising awareness for the issue in the community. Overall, the “shoulder tap” operation could have been handled better.

Mars Rae Dene S. Gunderson, 17,

Paso Robles High School Senior

Dear editor,

I am writing this letter as a response to the Adoptable Pet of the Week (April 17). As an owner of three pets, I think it’s great to publish a pet weekly to try and get them adopted. Every pet just like us deserves a loving and safe home where they are taken well care of. This is an amazing way to not only help shelters find these animals a great home but also with helping them open more space in the shelters as lately there has been a spike in puppy population.

Yoselin Lopez, 17

Paso Robles High School

Dear editor,

I am writing in response to your article on the city’s approval of a 135-unit apartment complex and new roundabout (April 24). Paso Robles doesn’t need more apartment buildings. I have been living in Paso Robles all my life, and we keep building more apartments and hotels. What we really need are more grocery stores, fast food, and shopping options. The roundabout might also cause problems, and drivers pay more attention to the stop lights than roundabouts.

Deisy Murillo, Age 17,

Paso Robles High School

Dear editor,

In your article on climate legislation (“Major legislative package to address climate change passes state senate”) I support the move toward clean energy. As climate change keeps worsening, it is important we take measures to try to undo its effects. The goal of zero-carbon electricity by 2045 seems possible but extremely difficult to achieve. The United States Environmental Protection Agency has documented the increase in frequency of heatwaves, from two in the 1960s to six per year in the most recent decade. This shows the increasing temperatures due to climate change and it’s only going to get worse unless we do something about it. Which is why it’s important to do things to prevent climate change from worsening before the damage becomes too severe.

Gerardo Rendon, 18

Paso Robles High School

Dear editor,

As a student who works to provide for himself, I believe the rise in natural gas prices is a nationwide problem. With millions of people in poverty, the rising prices can affect the ability for them to cook for themselves or their families. As a state with a lot of poverty, California should make better decisions on how to regulate domestic imports of natural gas, so we won’t have to pay expensive prices in order to use it. Companies that sell gas should also regulate prices based on the area they are living in to assist the community in buying it. Natural gas is a necessity in household living today, so the population should be able to afford it without having to worry about not having enough money for another resource they need.

Daniel Jimenez, Age 17

Paso Robles High School

Dear editor,

At Paso Robles High School students want an open campus to be able to get food during lunch. We keep asking for it but the school district keeps on rejecting our petitions. Some teachers agree with us, and even the principal is open to the idea. People in Paso Robles should know that we want an open campus and that we’re asking for their help. We understand that not all students will be eligible, and agree that only students currently in 11th or 12th grade who are not on the “no privilege” list should be allowed to leave campus. Along with these parameters, we also agreed on a “3-strike rule” which would not allow students to abuse this privilege. Please support open campus at Paso Robles High School.

Egel Jessi Rojas, 17

Paso Robles High School

Dear editor,

In your recent article, “Teen arrested on assault, robbery, weapons charges…”, we see the dangers of criminals in possession of firearms in our area. Teenagers having access to firearms is a huge issue, and it is frightening to know guns are out on the streets of Paso Robles. The officers responding quickly and getting these criminals off of the street will continue to keep San Luis Obispo County safe and prosperous. In San Luis Obispo County, the crime rate for Violent Crime is 4.88 per 1000 Residents, which is higher than the USA average (3.95). Police are doing a great job keeping San Luis Obispo County safe, and we are thankful for them every day.

Max O’Leary, 17

Paso Robles High School

