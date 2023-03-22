Paso Robles rainfall season total reaches 27.49 inches

Flood watch currently in effect for Paso Robles

– Paso Robles could see an additional quarter inch of rainfall today, followed by a few dry days in the forecast, according to Weather Underground. A flood watch is currently in effect for Paso Robles.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

The city measured 1.11 inches of rain this morning over the past 24 hours. The current rainfall season total is 27.49 inches.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Roads update

See the county’s updated map here for details.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 20.19 feet as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 83% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 56% capacity as of Tuesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.

