Additional rainfall in the forecast today, tomorrow 

– Paso Robles measured .11 inches of rainfall of this morning, bringing the season total is 13.09 inches. Small amounts of rainfall are in the forecast today, up to .09 inches with the chance of thunderstorms as well. On Wednesday, Weather Underground is forecasting up to .2 inches of rain, followed by partly cloudy skies starting Thursday.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 17.44 feet as of 3:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 69% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 68% capacity as of Friday morning. Click here to view current local lake levels.

